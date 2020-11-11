Ophelia Mary Duran, age 91, passed away peacefully November 9, 2020 while

surrounded by family members. She was born January 17, 1929 in Los Arboles,

Colorado to Kelly and Erma. Predeceased by four sisters and one brother from

Durango, Colorado, Ophelia was the second to the youngest of her 5 siblings. She

married her longtime friend and love, Benny Otero, in September of 1945 who preceded

her in death in 1970. She later married Jerry Stephens who preceded her in death on

October 10, 2009.

Ophelia's role as a housekeeper and mother was done with devotion and love. She was

a gifted seamstress, handicraft and gardener and her flair for baking was shared with

her community. Her hands were rarely still and if you were lucky you got a grand tour of

the many beautiful rose bushes at her Roy home.

Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4.32 - "And be kind

and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you

in Christ."

Ophelia will be sorely missed and leaves behind two daughters, two sons and their

spouses; Frances and Bob Atkinson, Victor and Pat Otero, Shirley Otero (Gonzales),

and Sidney and Regina Otero; grandchildren, Danny Granado, Michelle Campbell,

Joanna Estes, David Granado, Jesse Otero, Jeanine Aragon, Jolene Otero, Jeffrey

Gonzales, Ranae Mantz, Lisa Gregory, Adam Otero, and Nicole Otero plus 27 great

grandchildren,three great great grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces. All of

these she loved and touched deeply.

Ophelia's primary caretaker was her youngest daughter, Shirley, who tirelessly and

selflessly cared for her mother spending every second for as long as it was needed.

With the support from family and the medical establishment, in the end the decisions

rested entirely on her shoulders.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Independence Home Health

and Hospice, for their amazing care for Ophelia during this time. Special thanks to

Nurse Marcie Thomas and Chaplain Shanna Fowers; for their amazing devotion and

compassion while caring for our mother. Also, thanks to their excellent CNA staff for

their care for Ophelia during this time.

Due to Covid and per Ophelia's wish, there will be no funeral services held, and will be

honored by her family.





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.