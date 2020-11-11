Ophelia Mary Duran, age 91, passed away peacefully November 9, 2020 while
surrounded by family members. She was born January 17, 1929 in Los Arboles,
Colorado to Kelly and Erma. Predeceased by four sisters and one brother from
Durango, Colorado, Ophelia was the second to the youngest of her 5 siblings. She
married her longtime friend and love, Benny Otero, in September of 1945 who preceded
her in death in 1970. She later married Jerry Stephens who preceded her in death on
October 10, 2009.
Ophelia's role as a housekeeper and mother was done with devotion and love. She was
a gifted seamstress, handicraft and gardener and her flair for baking was shared with
her community. Her hands were rarely still and if you were lucky you got a grand tour of
the many beautiful rose bushes at her Roy home.
Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4.32 - "And be kind
and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you
in Christ."
Ophelia will be sorely missed and leaves behind two daughters, two sons and their
spouses; Frances and Bob Atkinson, Victor and Pat Otero, Shirley Otero (Gonzales),
and Sidney and Regina Otero; grandchildren, Danny Granado, Michelle Campbell,
Joanna Estes, David Granado, Jesse Otero, Jeanine Aragon, Jolene Otero, Jeffrey
Gonzales, Ranae Mantz, Lisa Gregory, Adam Otero, and Nicole Otero plus 27 great
grandchildren,three great great grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces. All of
these she loved and touched deeply.
Ophelia's primary caretaker was her youngest daughter, Shirley, who tirelessly and
selflessly cared for her mother spending every second for as long as it was needed.
With the support from family and the medical establishment, in the end the decisions
rested entirely on her shoulders.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Independence Home Health
and Hospice, for their amazing care for Ophelia during this time. Special thanks to
Nurse Marcie Thomas and Chaplain Shanna Fowers; for their amazing devotion and
compassion while caring for our mother. Also, thanks to their excellent CNA staff for
their care for Ophelia during this time.
Due to Covid and per Ophelia's wish, there will be no funeral services held, and will be
honored by her family.
