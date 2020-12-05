Menu
Ora Canter
1931 - 2020
BORN
December 25, 1931
DIED
December 1, 2020
Ora Canter's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mayes Mortuary in Morristown, TN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hamblen Memory Gardens
5421 E Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown, Tennessee 37814
Funeral services provided by:
Mayes Mortuary
