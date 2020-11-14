Menu
Ora Powell
1942 - 2020
BORN
October 23, 1942
DIED
November 11, 2020
Ora Powell's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pipkin-Braswell Funerals in Denver, CO .

Published by Pipkin-Braswell Funerals on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pipkin Braswell Chapel of Peace
6601 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver, Colorado 80220
Nov
23
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Pipkin Braswell Chapel of Peace
6601 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver, Colorado 80220
Nov
23
Interment
2:00p.m.
Saint Simeon Cemetery
22001 CO-30,, Aurora 80018
Funeral services provided by:
Pipkin-Braswell Funerals
