Orlando Page
1963 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1963
DIED
November 9, 2020
Orlando Page's passing at the age of 57 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nelson Memorial Gardens, Inc. - Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nelson Memorial Gardens, Inc. - Fort Wayne website.

Published by Nelson Memorial Gardens, Inc. - Fort Wayne on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Nelson Memorial Gardens, Inc. - Fort Wayne
1338 Eliza St., Fort Wayne, IN 46803
Nov
20
Service
12:00p.m.
Nelson Memorial Gardens, Inc. - Fort Wayne
1338 Eliza St., Fort Wayne, IN 46803
Nelson Memorial Gardens, Inc. - Fort Wayne
