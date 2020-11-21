Orpha Bell's passing at the age of 93 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arpp & Root Funeral Home in Germantown, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Orpha in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Arpp & Root Funeral Home website.
Published by Arpp & Root Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
