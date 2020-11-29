Menu
Orpha Bock
1938 - 2020
BORN
January 27, 1938
DIED
November 25, 2020
Orpha Bock's passing at the age of 82 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest/Windsor Chapel - De Forest in De Forest, WI .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest/Windsor Chapel - De Forest
6924 Lake Road, De Forest, WI 53532
We´re sorry to here that Orpha has passed away. We truly hope and believe that she is together with Greg again. We hope the whole family is doing well.
John & Jeana Morehouse
November 29, 2020