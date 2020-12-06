Menu
Orville Abshire
1943 - 2020
BORN
October 20, 1943
DIED
December 3, 2020
Orville Abshire's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home in North Vernon, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Orville in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home website.

Published by Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Vernon Cemetery
Pike Street, Vernon, Indiana 47282
Funeral services provided by:
Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
