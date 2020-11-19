Menu
Oscar Hernandez
1948 - 2020
BORN
August 1, 1948
DIED
November 16, 2020
Oscar Hernandez's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heritage Funeral Home - Fort Stockton in Fort Stockton, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Heritage Funeral Home - Fort Stockton website.

Published by Heritage Funeral Home - Fort Stockton on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Visitation Room
301 North Main St, Ft. Stockton, Texas 79735
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Home - Fort Stockton
