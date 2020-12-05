Oscar Jimenez's passing at the age of 60 on Friday, July 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Unity Funeral Home in Houston, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Oscar in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Unity Funeral Home website.
Published by Unity Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
