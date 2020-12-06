Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Oscar Lewis
1951 - 2020
BORN
May 4, 1951
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
National Kidney Foundation
The Church Of Jesus Christ
The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints
Oscar Lewis's passing at the age of 69 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill in Rock Hill, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Oscar in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitesell Funeral Home
975 Riverview Road, Rock Hill, South Carolina 29730
Dec
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints Rock Hill Ward
1883 Saluda Road, Rock Hill, South Carolina 29730
Dec
8
Interment
12:00p.m.
Greenlawn Cemtery
815 Chester Avenue, Great Falls, South Carolina 29055
Funeral services provided by:
Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.