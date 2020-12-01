Menu
Ossie Bradley
1972 - 2020
BORN
July 2, 1972
DIED
November 23, 2020
Ossie Bradley's passing at the age of 48 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home website.

Published by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Staton-Borowski Funeral Home
962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483
Nov
27
Funeral service
12:45p.m.
Staton-Borowski Funeral Home
962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483
Staton-Borowski Funeral Home
