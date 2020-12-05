Menu
Otis Warmuskerken
1950 - 2020
BORN
August 27, 1950
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Little League
Otis Warmuskerken's passing at the age of 70 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Throop Funeral Home in Coopersville, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Otis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Throop Funeral Home website.

Published by Throop Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
29
Memorial Gathering
at the family home
GUEST BOOK
Great friend growing up around Ravenna.
Dave Watson
Friend
December 5, 2020
I didnt know Otis well but I do know he was a Godly man that cared about people. I am so sorry for your loss. He will be missed.
Denise Crain
Family
December 4, 2020
Jeff, Heidi, Ben, Sue, (and Yuki)
We are very sorry to hear of Otis’ passing and send you our heartfelt prayers and condolences. He was a wonderful dad and so supportive of the teachers at Kent City.
Susan Cocola Ross
Teacher
December 4, 2020
We are so sorry Sue and family. He was a wonderful and faithful man and is rejoicing in heaven, reunited with friends and famiy that have gone on before him. Prayers of peace and comfort for you all.
Joe and Kathy Young
Friend
December 4, 2020