Ottavio Tarlao's passing at the age of 89 on Thursday, July 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howden-Kennedy Funeral Home in Seattle, WA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ottavio in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Howden-Kennedy Funeral Home website.
Published by Howden-Kennedy Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
