Owen Frank Linsley, of North Ogden, Utah, passed away October 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 12, 1930, in Ogden, Utah, to Frank William Linsley and Mary Elizabeth Grimley. He married Jeanette Whittaker in the Logan Temple on August 3, 1951. They were blessed to raise five children and be loving grandparents to 23 grandchildren and 49 great grandchildren. He was blessed to support his children and grandchildren on their Church Missions that covered the world. He had a testimony of Jesus Christ and a love for the gospel.
Growing up Owen participated in many sports including skiing, basketball, swimming, hunting and fishing. As a senior at Ogden High School he won the gold and silver medals in the high and low hurdles in the 1949 State BYU Invitational Track Meet.
During the Korean War, Owen served in the United States Air Force as a laboratory technician at Lowry Air Force Base Hospital, Denver, Colorado.
He graduated from Colorado State University in veterinary medicine and built the Ben Lomond Animal Clinic from the ground up. He practiced there for 54 years, with his son, David, at his side for 26 of those years. He couldn't wait to get up in the morning and go to the clinic even into his 90th year.
Owen was preceded in death by his son, Paul; sisters Helen Musgrave and Mary Delores Jones and a brother Bill (Sonja). He is survived by his wife, Jeanette, and children: Gaynard (Jill ),Laura Josephson (Gary), Kent (Sally), Cindy(daughter-in-law), David and a brother Mike (Kathie).
