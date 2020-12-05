Menu
Ozell Claborn
1936 - 2020
BORN
August 13, 1936
DIED
November 23, 2020
Ozell Claborn's passing at the age of 84 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harkey Funeral Home in Monahans, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ozell in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harkey Funeral Home website.

Published by Harkey Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Kay Atwood
November 28, 2020
He was a Wonderful Uncle and I Loved him Deeply and have many Loving memories❤ Prayers for Aunt Mary Tom and my cousins❤
Leigh Anne Burns
Family
November 28, 2020
We were so sorry to hear about your loss. Much love to everyone.
Sheri Wylie Franklin
Friend
November 28, 2020
Sympathy & Prayers to the family. Haven’t seen you all in awhile, but know he was a good man & will be missed.
Kristi McCormick Hackler
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020