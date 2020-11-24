Menu
Pablo Rodriguez
1964 - 2020
BORN
April 22, 1964
DIED
November 16, 2020
Pablo Rodriguez's passing at the age of 56 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baran & Son Inc in Whiting, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Baran & Son Inc website.

Published by Baran & Son Inc on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Baran Funeral Home
1235 119th St., Whiting, Indiana 46394
Nov
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Maria Goretti
500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, Indiana 46311
Baran & Son Inc
