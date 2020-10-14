Age 25, of Pittsburgh, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. She is the proud mother of Orlando Morgan, III; treasured daughter of Stacie Skebe and Gregory (Kristina) Powell; cherished granddaughter of Cindy (Joe) Skebe-Rivers and Dennis (Rene) Powell; loving and caring sister of Brooke Schramm; loving girlfriend of Orlando Morgan, II. Paige is also survived by many adored aunts, uncles and cousins. Paige will be remembered for her radiant beauty (inside and out), enjoyment in cooking (yet always making a mess in the kitchen), and most of all, love of family. She loved spending time with all her family. Yet, Paige's pride and joy was being with her son. As per family request, no visitation or service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.

Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.