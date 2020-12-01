Menu
Pamela Clayborne
1948 - 2020
BORN
August 27, 1948
DIED
November 26, 2020
Pamela Clayborne's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle, OH .

Published by Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle, Ohio 45344
Dec
4
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle, Ohio 45344
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
