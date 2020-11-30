Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Pamela Davenport
1957 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1957
DIED
November 29, 2020
Pamela Davenport's passing at the age of 63 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Salem in Salem, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Pamela in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Salem website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Salem on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Interment
2:32p.m.
Grandview Cemetery: Sebring
Johnson Road, Sebring, Ohio 44672
Funeral services provided by:
Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Salem
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.