Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Pamela Davis
1953 - 2020
BORN
May 26, 1953
DIED
October 22, 2020
ABOUT
V.F.W.
Pamela Davis's passing at the age of 67 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Pamela in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Miller-Huck Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
64 S. 7th St., McConnelsville, Ohio 43756
Oct
27
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
64 S. 7th St., McConnelsville, Ohio 43756
Funeral services provided by:
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.