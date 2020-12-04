Menu
Pamela Holt
1944 - 2020
BORN
October 12, 1944
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
National Kidney Foundation
Pamela Holt's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Greenview Funeral Home in Florence, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Pamela in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Greenview Funeral Home website.

Published by Greenview Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Greenview Funeral Home
3657 Old Chisholm Road, Florence, Alabama 35633
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Greenview Memorial Chapel
3657 Old Chisholm Road, Florence, Alabama 35630
