Pamela Knight
1949 - 2020
BORN
July 29, 1949
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
Hillside Cemetery
Pamela Knight's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon in Winchendon, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Pamela in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon website.

Published by Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home
343 Central Street, Winchendon, Massachusetts 01475
Nov
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hillside Cemetery
, Rindge, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon
