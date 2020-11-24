Pamela Knight's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon in Winchendon, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Pamela in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon website.
Published by Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon on Nov. 24, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.