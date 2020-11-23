Menu
Pamela Lorincz
1945 - 2020
BORN
August 16, 1945
DIED
November 3, 2020
Pamela Lorincz's passing at the age of 75 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holt Family Funeral Home in Canon City, CO .

Published by Holt Family Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue, Canon City, CO 81212
Rest Easy Pam. I still remember our trip to Palm Springs in your little Mazda Miata, and how I could barely crawl out of the car when we made it to Palm Springs because my legs were so cramped from your tiny car!! We had lots of laughs that trip!! I’ll remember you with a smile on your face and loud laughter coming from your petite body! Fly high Pam. Cathy Little (formerly Bender).
Cathy Little (formerly Bender)
Friend
November 23, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
November 11, 2020