Pamela McMillion's passing at the age of 70 on Thursday, August 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory Lynn Street Chapel in Bryan, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Pamela in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory Lynn Street Chapel website.
Published by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory Lynn Street Chapel on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.