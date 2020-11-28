Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Pamela Prew
1958 - 2020
BORN
October 31, 1958
DIED
November 23, 2020
Pamela Prew's passing at the age of 62 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home in Troy, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Pamela in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th St, Troy, New York 12182
Funeral services provided by:
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.