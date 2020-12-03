Menu
Pamela Rossi
1946 - 2020
BORN
November 10, 1946
DIED
November 27, 2020
Pamela Rossi's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home in Natick, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home website.

Published by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 9:30a.m.
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home at Natick Common
4 Park Street, Natick, Massachusetts
Dec
2
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Church
44 East Central Street, (Rt 135)
molly bradosky
December 1, 2020
I will always remember that laugh. Fly with the angels.
Cheryl Lanigan
Friend
December 1, 2020
Susan Rosa
December 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.Bobby Lynch
Bobby Lynch
Friend
December 1, 2020