Pamela Rossi's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home in Natick, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Pamela in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home website.
Published by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
