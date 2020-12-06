Menu
Pamela Smith
1967 - 2020
BORN
February 10, 1967
DIED
November 5, 2020
Pamela Smith's passing at the age of 53 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio in San Antonio, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio website.

Published by Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lewis Funeral Home
811 So. W.W. White Road, San Antonio, Texas 78220
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
6142 FM 78, San Antonio, Texas 78244
Funeral services provided by:
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
