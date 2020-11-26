Menu
Pamela Sweeney
1948 - 2020
BORN
December 24, 1948
DIED
November 18, 2020
Pamela Sweeney's passing at the age of 71 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Rubyville Community Church Cemetery
Nov
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Rubyville Community Church
5365 State Route 139, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662
