Pamela Taylor's passing at the age of 68 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc in Jeannette, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Pamela in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 7, 2020.
