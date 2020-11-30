Menu
Pamela Vollhaber
1967 - 2020
BORN
October 10, 1967
DIED
November 25, 2020
Pamela Vollhaber's passing at the age of 53 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Forest Lake, MN .

Published by Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
Church of Saint Peter
1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake, Minnesota
