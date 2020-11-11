Menu
Pamela Wilkins
1961 - 2020
BORN
December 29, 1961
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Pamela Wilkins's passing at the age of 58 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville in Graniteville, SC .

Published by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Napier Funeral Home
315 Main Street, Graniteville, South Carolina 29829
Nov
12
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Napier Funeral Home
315 Main Street, Graniteville, South Carolina 29829
Funeral services provided by:
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
