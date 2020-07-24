Pam Woodall, 68, passed-away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer.
Pam was born on September 5, 1951 in Ogden, Utah, to Peter John and Reah Oliver Ressler. She was the seventh of ten children, and she loved them all dearly.
She was raised in Roy, Utah where she attended Roy Junior High and Graduated from Roy High School in 1969. She was a fierce competitor and excelled at playing softball from an early age. Her teams often won because of her skilled pitching that was taught to her by her older sister Holly. She went on to play softball at Roy Jr. High and would have played at Roy High except there were no girls sports teams then. Later in life, she transitioned to coaching her daughters and grandkids which gave her great joy. She could often be loudly heard correcting officials, at any sporting event, who did not call the games the way she thought they should be called.
On January 22, 1971, Pam married Randy Lyman Woodall, the love of her life, in the Salt Lake City Temple. They established their home in Roy and were blessed with seven children and a bonus child they fostered for two years. This January, they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, but they were able to celebrate it early shortly before her passing.
Pam was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved the gospel and the peace it brought into her life, something her mother taught her from an early age that she too has passed on to each of her children. She could frequently be found reading her scriptures and listening to primary songs and was a faithful supporter of her missionary sons and grandchildren and never missed sending a weekly letter or email.
She was very passionate about BYU Sports, though to her, it was always about more than a game. She enjoyed the experiences and memories created with family by attending and watching these games together. Her love for BYU Football started in 1983 with the purchase two season tickets to now purchasing 20 season tickets so she could share her love of BYU Football with her kids and grandkids. Pam has only missed two BYU Football games in all of these years. One, when her youngest child was born (Who now works for the BYU Football Team), and the second one for a Granddaughter's wedding. Cancer took a backseat to BYU Football games and over the last two years she never missed a game because of it. There were times she would receive her cancer treatment then leave for Provo right after. Weekends during the Fall were spent at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo or in her family room cheering on the Cougars. Her love of football expanded into purchasing BYU Basketball season tickets for the last 12 years. Her family is certain she has single handedly kept the BYU Bookstore in business with her belief that one could never own enough BYU apparel. She lived by the motto of Faith, Family and BYU Football.
One thing Pam looked forward to every week were the Sunday dinners that she lovingly prepared for her kids and grandchildren. She always enjoyed spending time with her family. Pam was a very talented seamstress and owned a successful drapery and blind business, Country Way Draperies and Blinds, for over 30 years. She loved to make and gift night-gowns, quilts and baby blankets to her family and friends. She also enjoyed fishing and camping with her family, in fact, her second date with Randy was spent with his family in a quaint and cozy cabin in Star Valley, Wyoming while fishing on Stump Creek, a tributary of the Salt River.
Pam is survived by her loving husband, Randy, Roy; their children, Jolie (Kevin) Watson, Syracuse; Joel (Brooke) Woodall, Layton; Becky (Greg) Russell, West Point; Kelli Gard, West Jordan; Christian (Kandis) Woodall, West Point; Ashley (Bret) Braegger, Clinton; Brayden (Mikaela) Woodall, American Fork; Emerson (Carrie) Charley, Kirtland, NM; 21 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Pam was preceded in death by her parents, and two siblings Laurie Ressler and Ardene Bullard.
The family would like to thank the numerous healthcare workers at Huntsman Cancer Institute and CNS Hospice as well as her grandson Michael who arrived from Virginia and took especial care of her during the final days of her life.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. The funeral service will be live streamed and accessible at www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Interment will be at the Hooper City Cemetery.
Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.