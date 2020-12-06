Menu
Panagiotis Christakis
1940 - 2020
BORN
January 24, 1940
DIED
December 3, 2020
Panagiotis Christakis's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Glick Family Funeral Home in Boca Raton, FL .

Published by Glick Family Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
St Mark Greek Orthodox Church
2100 NW 51st Street, Boca Raton, Florida 33431
Funeral services provided by:
Glick Family Funeral Home
