Pastor Araujo
1944 - 2020
BORN
September 11, 1944
DIED
October 18, 2020
Pastor Araujo's passing at the age of 76 on Sunday, October 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Broward Funeral Choices Funeral Home in Fort Lauderdale, FL .

Published by Broward Funeral Choices Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Broward Funeral Choices Funeral Home
3776 West Oakland Park Blvd, Ft. Lauderdale,, Florida 33311
Broward Funeral Choices Funeral Home
