Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Pastor Burroughs
1940 - 2020
BORN
February 26, 1940
DIED
August 3, 2020
Pastor Burroughs's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, August 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKiever Funeral Home - CONWAY in Conway, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Pastor in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McKiever Funeral Home - CONWAY website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by McKiever Funeral Home - CONWAY on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
McKiever Funeral Home
1408 Race Path Avenue, Conway, South Carolina 29526
Aug
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
The Oaks at McKiever Funeral Home
1408 Race Path avenue, Conway, South Carolina 29526
Funeral services provided by:
McKiever Funeral Home - CONWAY
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.