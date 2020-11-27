Menu
Pastor Coles
1952 - 2020
BORN
June 18, 1952
DIED
November 24, 2020
Pastor Coles's passing at the age of 68 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Garr Funeral Home in Erie, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Pastor in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Garr Funeral Home website.

Published by Garr Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Second Baptist Church
757 East 26th Street, Erie, Pennsylvania 16504
Nov
28
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Second Baptist Church
757 East 26th Street, Erie, Pennsylvania 16504
Funeral services provided by:
Garr Funeral Home
