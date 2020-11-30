Menu
Pastor Freeman
1979 - 2020
BORN
August 3, 1979
DIED
November 13, 2020
Pastor Freeman's passing at the age of 41 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, LA .

Published by Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Community Bible Baptist Church
1729 Monte Sano Ave., Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70807
Funeral services provided by:
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
