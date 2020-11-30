Menu
Pastor Lewis
1944 - 2020
BORN
May 16, 1944
DIED
November 30, 2020
Pastor Lewis's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Weathers Funeral Home Inc in Salem, IN .

Published by Weathers Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Old Paths Baptist Church
6023 N. White River Road, Campbellsburg, Indiana 47108
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Old Paths Baptist Church
6023 N. White River Road, Campbellsburg, Indiana 47108
Funeral services provided by:
Weathers Funeral Home Inc
