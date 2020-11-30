Menu
Pastor Snider
1951 - 2020
BORN
December 4, 1951
DIED
October 27, 2020
Pastor Snider's passing at the age of 68 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT in Bennett, NC .

Published by JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Funeral service
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Community Independent Baptist Church
3228 Brower Mill Rd., Seagrove, North Carolina 27341
Funeral services provided by:
JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT
