Pastor Zepp
1951 - 2020
BORN
December 3, 1951
DIED
December 5, 2020
ABOUT
Church Of The Brethren
Pastor Zepp's passing at the age of 69 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Osborne Funeral Home & Memorials in Williamsport, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Pastor in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Osborne Funeral Home & Memorials website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Osborne Funeral Home & Memorials
