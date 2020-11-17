Menu
Pat Marquart
1955 - 2020
April 27, 1955
November 6, 2020
Pat Marquart's passing at the age of 65 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, IN .

Published by Hite Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Hite Funeral Home
I was so lucky to have him as my Brother for 65 years, but it doesn't lessen the pain of losing him. Anyone who knew him loved him. He was a good, decent man that I'm proud to call my Brother. I love you Pat & miss you terribly.
Mike Marquart
Family
November 11, 2020