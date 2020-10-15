Pat Emery Gene McGill



Feb 15, 1932-Oct 13, 2020



Pat Emery Gene McGill, age 88, loved husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa and friend, passed away Oct.13, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Feb 15, 1932 in Ogden Utah, at the Thomas Dee Hospital, the son of George J. McGill and Nada Vernita Alexander. Pat grew up in the Ogden, Utah area.



He met, then married Alice Diann Nye, in the Salt Lake LDS temple on November 7, 1951. Shortly after marriage, Pat was drafted and served in the Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Anchorage Alaska, where Alice joined him, and the following year Alice gave birth to twin sons Michael and Patrick.



After returning home, he graduated from University of Utah with an Associate Degree in Science. He worked at Thiokol and Union Pacific Railroad.



He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served as a stake missionary and ward clerk.



Pat loved cycling, bowling, hiking, backpacking and mountain climbing. He loved to water ski and started snow skiing at 50. He loved teaching his kids, grandkids, and great grand kids about all his hobbies and all things outdoors.



Pat is survived by sons: Patrick, Kelly Jon (Rebekah) McGill and daughter: Jann McGill, 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife: Alice, son: Michael McGill, grandson Ian McGill, daughter in law Sherry McGill and numerous family members.



Special thanks to Bristol Hospice, whose love, compassion and special treatment was so helpful to Pat and his family.



All services will be held at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Ogden, Utah. Viewings will be held Friday Oct 16, from 6:00-8:00 PM and Saturday October 17 from 1:00-1:30 PM. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday October 17. Interment services will be at 1718 Combe Rd, Ogden Utah





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.