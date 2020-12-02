Menu
Pat Riley
1930 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1930
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Pat Riley's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Farmer Funeral Home in Silsbee, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Farmer Funeral Home website.

Published by Farmer Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Knupple Cemetery
Cemetery Rd., Silsbee, Texas 77656
Farmer Funeral Home
