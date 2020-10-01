Patrecia Anne Clayton Egan
March 22, 1954 -September 26, 2020
Patrecia Anne Clayton Egan, the sweetest wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother returned to heaven on September 26, 2020. She passed away at her home in Bountiful, Utah due to complications from diabetes.
Trish grew up in Holladay, Utah and later moved to Bountiful, Utah where she met the love of her life John Egan. She studied art history at the University of Utah. Trish had the most angelic voice and was part of the Utah Opera Company for five years and the Utah Symphony Chorus for 7 years. She filled her home with music, singing at her piano, and practicing scales. A special moment for her children was singing "I Heard Him Come" with mom at the piano. She was an accomplished artist and painted beautiful lilac bouquets. She loved being a mother and enjoyed her calling in the nursery for the LDS Church. Trish was a beautiful light in our lives and brought so much joy and laughs with her quirky sense of humor.
She leaves her husband of 46 years, John Egan, their children Elicia Flynn, Cecily Busby and her husband Nick, Nickole Galloway, Ashley West and her husband John, James Egan, Sean Egan and his wife Ashley, Celeste Denson and her husband Brigham, Tori Egan-Hopkins and her husband Gavin, her grandchildren Kilee Faria, Aurieanna McLeod, Alora Galloway, Gavin Flynn, Carl Galloway, Elizabeth Denson, Mira West, Keira Flynn, Ada West, Helaina Flynn, William Denson, Emma West, Catherine Denson, Seras Egan, Samuel Denson, and Ronin West, and great-grandchildren Riverlynn Faria, Maddi Faria, Aura Burr and Audrianna Maafala. She was preceded in death by her son Merritt Egan who died at 2 months old in 1986, and her grandson Jack West who died at birth in 2005.
Due to Covid-19, a small service will be held for friends and family at Russon Brothers Mortuary 295 N. Main Bountiful, Utah. The viewing will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 9:45-10:45 AM, with a memorial service following at 11:00 AM. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
, Services will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary