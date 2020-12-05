Menu
Patrell Allen
1998 - 2020
BORN
September 4, 1998
DIED
November 22, 2020
Patrell Allen's passing at the age of 22 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home in Columbia, SC .

Published by Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive, Columbia, South Carolina 29203
Funeral services provided by:
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
