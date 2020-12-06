Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patric DeGood
1963 - 2020
BORN
November 15, 1963
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Church Of The Nazarene
Patric DeGood's passing at the age of 57 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boyd Born Funeral Home in Marion, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patric in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boyd Born Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Boyd Born Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
First Church of the Nazarene
233 W Church St, Marion, Ohio 43302
Dec
8
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Marion First Church of the Nazarene
Downtown Campus
Dec
9
Funeral
Funeral services provided by:
Boyd Born Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Genevieve Messick
December 5, 2020
Genevieve Messick
December 5, 2020