Patrice M. Kight-Schwarzmeier
1942 - 2020
August 7, 1942
November 10, 2020
Of Pittsburgh, passed away on Tuesday, November 10th. Beloved wife of the late John Schwarzmeier; loving mother of Sheila (Bob) Keller and Gregory (Nicole) Kight; treasured stepmother of Diane (Dave) Fahrner, Janice Schwarzmeier, Charlotte, Frank (Holly), and the late JoAnne Ridinger; cherished grandmother of fourteen; proud great grandmother of fifteen; caring sister of Elizabeth Chayet of The Villages, Florida and the late Wayne Moran of Michigan. Patrice was the previous owner of the formerly named Inn-Termission Lounge along with her late husband, John. She was a retired nurse practitioner and pioneer of Life Flight nursing crew along with her lifelong friend, Jeanne Lucia. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends welcome at 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Dormont, 412-531-4000 on Friday, 1-3PM and 5-7PM. A service will take place at the Funeral Home following the visitation at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CCAC Nursing Alumni Endowed Scholarship at the Community College of Allegheny County Educational Foundation, Byers Hall Room 102, 808 Ridge Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Please add or view all donations at www.beinhauer.com. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety.
Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Nov
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Nov
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Nov
13
Service
7:00p.m.
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
