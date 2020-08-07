Menu
Patricia K. Albers
1951 - 2020
BORN
June 13, 1951
DIED
August 4, 2020
Patricia K. Albers, 69, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1951 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Robert and Peace Akimoto Koike.

She married Dan Albers on April 10, 1980 in Farr West, Utah.

Patricia was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She taught 1st Grade at Kanesville Elementary and then 1st and 2nd Grade at Farr West Elementary.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Dan; daughter, Sara (Shugo) Urano; grandson, Seigo with a granddaughter on the way; and her sister, Kathy (Larry) Houle. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Monday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Logan City Cemetery. Please wear masks and social distance.

Services will be livestreamed at ww.lindquistmortuary.com under Patricia's obituary.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84401
Aug
10
Visitation
9:45a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84401
Aug
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84401
