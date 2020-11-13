Menu
Patricia Armor
1952 - 2020
BORN
April 28, 1952
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
salvation army
Patricia Armor's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston in Kinston, NC .

Published by Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
985 NC-11 South, Pink Hill, North Carolina 28572
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
