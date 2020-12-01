Menu
Patricia Bleecker
1937 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1937
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Catholic Church
US Air Force
Patricia Bleecker's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by PONDERA FUNERAL HOME - CONRAD in Conrad, MT .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Pondera Funeral Home
302 South Main St, Conrad, Montana 59425
Funeral services provided by:
PONDERA FUNERAL HOME - CONRAD
