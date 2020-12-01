Patricia Bleecker's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by PONDERA FUNERAL HOME - CONRAD in Conrad, MT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Patricia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the PONDERA FUNERAL HOME - CONRAD website.
Published by PONDERA FUNERAL HOME - CONRAD on Dec. 1, 2020.
